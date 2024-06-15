Outgoing Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani is again trying to send Besmira Ejupi, a TV hostess who is close to his DUI party, to a diplomatic mission.

Osmani was stopped in his attempt to send the highly unqualified Ejupi to the position of General Consul to New York after public outcry in 2022. His latest decision is to send Ejupi to work in the consulate in Bonn, Germany, for a year. DUI officials, who are going in the opposition after long 15 years in power, are now quickly trying to make concessions to their partisan loyalists in the public service, before they lose their administrative power.