Minister of Foreign Affairs Bujar Osmani took part on Monday in the inaugural Crimea Platform Summit taking place in Kyiv, Ukraine.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the event was attended by more than forty countries at the highest level, including many EU and NATO member states, as well as senior representatives of international organizations.
In his address, Osmani reaffirmed Macedonia’s unequivocal support for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine’s borders, underlining the importance of protecting human rights and international humanitarian law.
Macedonia welcomes the holding of the Crimea Platform Summit initiated as an international coordination mechanism for the reconsideration of the Crimea issue, emphasizing the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, relying on the norms of international law, UN General Assembly resolutions and the decisions of other international organizations, said Osmani.
