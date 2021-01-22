There is no alternative to the EU enlargement process. This refers not only to the countries of the Western Balkans but also to EU members. Regardless of the challenges we face and the current political circumstances, the process of EU’s completion is inevitable. Therefore, the question here is not if but when, said Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani at Friday’s joint press conference in Podgorica with his host and Montenegrin counterpart Đorđe Radulović.

There is no alternative to the EU enlargement process. If we look at the borders of the EU we will notice that the Western Balkans is surrounded by EU member states, we share a common tradition, a common cultural and historical heritage. Today we share the same common interests and challenges as the EU countries. At the same time, we all have common ambitions for the future of a united Europe, and that is a secure, stable and prosperous future of the EU, said Foreign Minister Osmani.

In the context of this topic, he added, we see Montenegro as a good example, a true forerunner in the process of negotiations and EU accession. Earlier as a head of Macedonia’s EU integration, and today as head of diplomacy, I continue to exchange information and experiences and with the ambition to gain as much as possible of Montenegro’s experience in the EU negotiation process to be more prepared to welcome the start of negotiations, said Osmani.