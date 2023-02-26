During his visit to the US, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Macedonia, Bujar Osmani, met with representatives of the diaspora in New York and New Jersey.

During the meetings, Osmani confirmed the commitment of Macedonian institutions to strengthening relations with the diaspora, through the systematization of the role and potential that members of the diaspora have in the new environments in which they live.

He expressed his gratitude for the activities of the diaspora to preserve the language and culture, among other things, through the implementation of additional teaching in the native language, during which he had the opportunity to visit the classrooms where classes are held.

Osmani highly evaluated the engagement of the diaspora in lobbying and promoting the interests of Macedonia in front of the highest representatives of the American administration, political and business elites, as well as in front of various interest groups in American society.