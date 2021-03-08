Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani met with Secretary for Relations with States within the Holy See’s Secretariat of State, Monsignor Paul Richard Gallagher, in Rome on Monday.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the focus of the talks was the perspective of mutual relations and the proactive role of our country in promoting inter-religious dialogue and respect for religious freedoms. The interlocutors agreed that the historic apostolic trip of Pope Francis to Macedonia in May 2019, brought a new dimension to almost three decades of relations, filled with friendship and mutual respect.

Possibilities for intensifying the sectoral cooperation between the two countries were also considered, primarily in the field of culture, protection of cultural and historical heritage, education and health, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed.

