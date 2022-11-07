Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani has received the credentials of new United States Ambassador to Macedonia, Angela Price Aggeler, expressing belief she would contribute to further enhancement of bilateral ties and cooperation.

In a bilateral context, the interlocutors welcomed the development of overall relations, based on traditional friendship and shared democratic values. Osmani emphasized the initial results arising from the Strategic Dialogue with the US, as a new chapter in the relations and upgrading of the strategic partnership, as well as the commitment to define future activities aimed at further encouraging the reform processes and democratic development of the state, it is stated in the announcement.

Osmani thanked for the continuous American assistance to our European integration process, as a significant contribution to the preservation of stability and overall regional progress.

The meeting also discussed the strong alliance between the two countries within the framework of the NATO Alliance, with special emphasis on Russian military aggression in Ukraine, as well as Macedonia’s future chairmanship of the OSCE in 2023.