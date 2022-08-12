Bujar Osmani had a phone call with the new chief of Bulgarian diplomacy Nikolay Milkov concerning this country’s European integrations, as well as the efforts to continue developing the cooperation between Macedonia and Bulgaria in all areas of mutual interest in accordance with the 2017 Friendship Treaty and the protocol from the joint intergovernmental committee.
Osmani – Milkov: Efforts to continue developing cooperation in all areas of mutual interest
Macedonia News
.
Comments are closed for this post.