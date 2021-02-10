The support we get from our friends acts as an incentive to work harder and be more committed to implementing reforms, until we finally gain full-fledged EU membership, Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani said on Wednesday during a meeting with his Luxembourgish counterpart, Jean Asselborn.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the two ministers referred to bilateral relations, expressing satisfaction with the intensive political dialogue between the two countries, and discussed opportunities for enhancing economic cooperation and cooperation in other areas of mutual interest.

This visit comes at an extremely important moment for the enlargement process of the European Union. I must be honest, there is a serious disappointment from the end of the year, when no decision on a negotiating framework with Macedonia was made by the EU Council. The support we get from our friends acts as an incentive to work even harder and be more committed to implementing reforms, until we finally gain full-fledged EU membership said Osmani.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on several current issues in the field of international and regional policy, and Macedonia’s OSCE chairmanship in 2023 was also discussed.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Osmani’s working visit to Luxembourg ended successfully with the reaffirmation of Luxembourg’s support in terms of achieving one of our country’s strategic goals for full-fledged EU membership.