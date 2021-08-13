As the most successful peace agreement in the region, the Ohrid Framework Agreement has withstood the test of time, creating strong social cohesion and a feeling of belonging in the common state, says Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani.

The Republic of Macedonia grows into the only functional multiethnic democracy in the region; an example country in the region, a country that is ready to be an equal part of the international community, with all rights and obligations, emphasizes Osmani.

NATO membership, he added, but also the noticeable progress in the European integration process is a result of the improvement of the constitutional order and the internal coherence achieved with the Ohrid Framework Agreement.