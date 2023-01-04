Foreign Affairs Minister, Bujar Osmani, held a thematic briefing today at which he presented the priorities of Macedonia’s OSCE chairmanship.

Explaining the role of the OSCE as an organization that is focused on the interests of the people, the common people, and the success of their field activities, Osmani said:

We here know that well. The field mission of the OSCE in the country has achieved excellent results and their presence here, shortly after independence, greatly contributed to our internal stability and the gradual development of today’s model of functional multi-ethnic democracy. And I consider that to be our advantage within the framework of the presidency. As, conditionally speaking – a ‘satisfied user’, we have an authentic experience of the significance of the field missions and the presence of the OSCE in the regions that are considered threatened.

Moreover, Osmani explained the extremely complex international relations, disturbed security architecture of the Continent and practically active military aggression of one member country against another member country of the Organization as a special challenge for restoring the functionality of the organization itself.

And that is not easy. It’s very difficult, and to be blunt like this – it’s the hardest thing in politics. Finding a way to convince two sides in a dialogue, in a conversation and in ordinary life is difficult, and in politics even more difficult. But there is always a but; no matter how much the parties are trapped in their political trenches, ordinary people, citizens, civilians – they want peace and stability! And that is our initial position – the people; it’s all about the people! If necessary, we will go directly to the people in the field to take that message and introduce it in diplomatic relations, in international relations, explained Osmani.

Osmani announced that on January 12 in Vienna, Macedonia will formally meet the representatives of all 57 countries in the role of holding the OSCE chairmanship, after which, as he announced, the first country he will visit as OSCE Chairman-in-Office will be Ukraine.