Regarding the decision of our country, as one of the three countries that did not allow the overflight of Lavrov’s plane, Osmani stressed that it is not a response to the Russian Federation, but to the aggression of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, ie the policies of the Russian Federation with the war in Ukraine.

He stressed that Macedonia is one of the many countries that have adopted a general ban on closing the airspace for overflight of airlines owned by the Russian Federation.