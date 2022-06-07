Regarding the decision of our country, as one of the three countries that did not allow the overflight of Lavrov’s plane, Osmani stressed that it is not a response to the Russian Federation, but to the aggression of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, ie the policies of the Russian Federation with the war in Ukraine.
He stressed that Macedonia is one of the many countries that have adopted a general ban on closing the airspace for overflight of airlines owned by the Russian Federation.
In response to the Russian aggression in Ukraine, we considered that this request of the Embassy of the Russian Federation to use the country’s airspace for this special flight fits into that general ban and our position towards the Russian Federation regarding the aggression in Ukraine, Osmani said.
Comments are closed for this post.