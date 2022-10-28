The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bujar Osmani, confirmed today at a press briefing in Skopje that he will not go to the opening of the club of the Macedonian community in Blagoevgrad on Sunday, because he believes that neither that club nor the Bulgarian ones that are opening here are for the benefit of the Macedonian community in Bulgaria or the Bulgarian community in the country.

Osmani believes that just like the opening of the clubs in Ohrid and Bitola, the opening of the club in Blagoevgrad is not contributing to the good neighborly relations between the two countries. He added that this opinion of his was also supported by the data, who finances the club in Blagoevgrad and that fact leads to the conclusion that the process cannot be in the function of promoting the Macedonian community, the interests of the Macedonian citizens there, the relations between the two countries, of good neighborliness.