The headcount of diplomats ends today, but continues for the diaspora. The number of registered citizens from the diaspora exceeded 60 thousand. In the first place is Switzerland with about 16 thousand, which is a quarter of the expected numbers, followed by Germany with 10 thousand, Italy with six thousand, while in Canada and Australia we have far weaker results, for which as a responsible Ministry we take additional action and call as many people as possible to be encouraged and take a few minutes for this process, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Bujar Osmani said at Monday’s press conference.

The headcount of our diplomats and members of consular missions was successfully completed today, and the diaspora census continues, which will last until April 22.