Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani is resuming Friday his Baltic tour with a visit to Latvia.

In Riga, Osmani, as announced, will meet with the head of Latvian diplomacy, Edgars Rinkevičs, and with the president of the Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Policy, Richard Coles, as well as with the Macedonian soldiers who are part of the Slovenian contingent of the Mission of the NATO enhanced Forward Presence in Latvia.

Osmani started his Baltic tour in Lithuania, and yesterday he visited Estonia.

The focus of Osmani’s meetings was the current situation in the region of the Western Balkans, the European integration process of the country, the challenges arising from the war in Ukraine, as well as the role of Macedonia and Lithuania and Estonia as members of NATO.