OSCE Chairman-in-Office and Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani has sent a message to the people of Ukraine as a sign of support for their courage and resolve in the resistance against the year-long military invasion by Russia.

To the people of Ukraine, We are aware of the suffering you have been going through for the past 12 months. We stand in solidarity with you. Macedonia, as holder of the OSCE Chairpersonship, will continue to support Ukraine in these difficult times. This support will be even stronger when peace finally returns. This is our commitment and goal. You are not alone, says Osmani’s message.

OSCE Chairman-in-Office visited Ukraine in January and visited several places that were heavily affected by the military actions. He held meetings with the civilian population and a series of meetings with senior representatives of the state government of Ukraine. Osmani said that one of the main priorities of the Presidency will be the situation in Ukraine, with a special focus on the people on the ground who are most affected by the military aggression – It’s about the people!