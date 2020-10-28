Let’s clear up all dilemmas – there is no new agreement, no new annex to the Agreement on Good- Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation with Bulgaria, Government spokesman Dusko Arsovski said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Answering a reporter’s question regarding the Macedonian language, Arsovski clarified that it is exactly registered in this Agreement and added that there are no dilemmas.

In terms of history, it is the work of the Commission for Historical Issues, which according to what we are seeing these days is intensifying its work, said the government spokesman.

Just a few days ago, the Foreign Minister confirmed that there would be an Annex to the Good- Neighborliness Agreement with Bulgaria.