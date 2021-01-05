DUI leader Ali Ahmeti’s birthday caused a misinterpretation yesterday. There was no celebration, no partisanship or no respect for the protocols, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs Bujar Osmani.

He said that it was a surprise for the DUI leader in the premises of the Ministry of Political System by one of the employees, congratulating him on his birthday and then they used that moment to take a picture.

In that part, according to Osmani, there was no violation of protocols. Maybe, as he said, the mistake was in the message sent to the citizens at the moment when they were photographed without face masks, but according to him, no ceremony was held without face masks.

Osmani once stressed that he guarantees that there was neither a celebration nor a violation of the health protocols.