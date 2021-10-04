Foreign Minister Bujar met Monday with German Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and Minister of State for Europe Michael Roth during his visit to Berlin on Monday.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting between Osmani and Maas focused on the preparations before the EU’s Western Balkans Summit in Brdo near Kranj, overcoming the differences with Bulgaria, as well as the latest internal political situation in our country.

It is a fact that Berlin is the strongest leader for the European perspective of Macedonia, as well as the entire region. We have an important summit ahead of us and the support of partners like Germany is necessary, first of all, to overcome the differences with Bulgaria in order to unblock the process, but also to restore European credibility in the region, thus counteracting skepticism in the EU, Osmani said.

The meeting with the Minister of State for Europe Michael Roth was reportedly used to reaffirm the German position on our country’s European progress, on current affairs from a regional perspective, but also to discuss the next steps and reforms needed to unblock EU enlargement.