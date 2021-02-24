Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani met Wednesday in Sofia with Bulgarian counterpart Ekaterina Zaharieva, discussing sectoral cooperation and the preparations for a meeting of the intergovernmental commission.

Returning from the visit to Paris, I stopped in Sofia and met with Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva, with whom we discussed sectoral cooperation and preparations for a meeting of the intergovernmental commission as an instrument arising from a good-neighborly agreement immediately after the harmonization of the action plan for sectoral cooperation, Osmani informed on Facebook.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that at the meeting Osmani and Zaharieva also discussed the current events related to the Covid-19 crisis and the ways in which the two countries cooperate in dealing with these challenges.

On this occasion, Zaharieva confirmed that efforts are being made to find a way to deliver the promised vaccines to the Republic of Macedonia, the ministry said.