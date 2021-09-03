In a TV interview, Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani said that the census, which the Zaev regime plans to hold in September, will count emigrants as if they are actual residents.

If you remember the divisive issue of the 2011 interrupted census was how to register those who don’t live here. Then the agreement was to count only those who visited the country in the past 12 months. Now we overcame these dilemmas and we will count every citizen of Macedonia, whether he lives here or abroad, Osmani said.

The Albanian parties demand the counting of the diaspora along with the residents, in order to inflate the Albanian share of the resident population, and Zaev accepted their demands.