Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs Bujar Osmani believes that the country is ready to start accession negotiations with the European Union and that this could happen soon if the Union changes the methodology for admission of new members.

French President Emmanuel Macron has not said that we are not ready, but that the EU is not ready for enlargement, so we could do nothing to make it more prepared. We were responsible for being ready, and that was concluded by all. France and Macron did not come up with new terms – if you do this we will give you a date, but said – if we do something new, if we change the methodology then you will start negotiations, Osmani said in an interview with “Samo intervju”.

He believes that with a changed methodology the French will restore confidence that this process will not only be a bureaucratic process that will end regress whether we meet the conditions or not, but that reversibility and political management of the process will guarantee that the country who becomes a member will really be ready.