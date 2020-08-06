DUI spokesman Bujar Osmani in a statement for TV 21 denies the published information in some Albanian and Macedonian media outlets that an agreement has been reached between the VMRO-DPMNE and his party to form a government.

There is no agreement with either VMRO-DPMNE or SDSM, Osmani told TV21.

Regarding who spreads the rumors, Osmani denies that DUI is the source of such information.

Earlier on Wednesday, several Albanian media outlets in Macedonia reported that VMRO-DPMNE and DUI had finalized negotiations to form a government, citing unnamed party sources. According to reports, the party leaders reportedly agreed to appoint former Minister and Ambassador Lazar Elenovski as Prime Minister, who would declare himself both Albanian and Macedonian.

Following the reports, “Republika” asked VMRO-DPMNE for a position on such information. They told us that they would not comment on unverified information.