The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bujar Osmani, said that there was no new agreement with Bulgaria, but strengthening of mutual communication at all levels.

Regarding the relations with Bulgaria and my visit, I would like to emphasize: there is no new Agreement, but there is a strengthening of mutual communication at several levels. We openly discuss all issues arising from the Friendship Agreement, we take all steps to ensure the Commissions a smooth work, for which we sent a public thank you for their result so far, as well as encouragement to intensify their work. In fact, the Joint Expert Commission will hold a meeting in Skopje Thursday and Friday, which will be another step towards fulfilling the obligations of the agreement, said the Foreign Minister.

Osmani points out that the visit to Bulgaria was positive, because all issues were opened, mutual communication was strengthened, but most importantly, the common desire and common interest for the European perspective of the Republic of Macedonia was reaffirmed.