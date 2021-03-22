Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani will take part March 23-24 the regular meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers at the Alliance HQ in Brussels.

Discussions at the meeting are expected to include issues of priority interest to NATO, such as the situation in Afghanistan, the impact of global geostrategic relations on Euro-Atlantic security, and wider regional stability, the Foreign Ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry added that the foreign ministers will also address the development of the NATO 2030 agenda, and are expected to make comments and suggestions on the Alliance’s future geostrategic role and address future security challenges, as well as approve several decisions on the topics under discussion.