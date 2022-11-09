Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani is set to visit Vilnius, Tallinn and Riga as part of a Baltic tour Wednesday through Friday.

At the meetings with his hosts, he will reaffirm our support for strengthening NATO’s Eastern Wing in defense of the European continent as a result of the changed geopolitical context, will promote the European file of Macedonia, which is going through the screening process of the Union, and will present the priorities of the country’s chairmanship of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

As MFA informed, within today’s official visit to Lithuania, Osmani will meet with his Lithuanian colleague Gabrielius Landsbergis and with the Speaker of Lithuania’s Parliament, Viktorija Nielsen.

Osmani will address the Vilnius Forum 2022 and will visit the NATO Energy Security Center of Excellence.

During tomorrow’s visit to Estonia, Osmani will meet with the Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Urmas Reinsalu, as well as with the Speaker of the Estonian Parliament, Jüri Ratas.

On the sidelines of his stay in Tallinn, Osmani is scheduled to visit the Estonian Center for International Development and NATO’s Center of Excellence for Cyber Defense Cooperation.

On Friday, Osmani will visit Latvia, where he will have a meeting with his Estonian colleague, Edgars Rinkevičs, and with the chairman of the parliamentary committee on foreign policy, Richard Coles. Among other things, a meeting with the Macedonian soldiers who are part of the Slovenian contingent of the NATO Mission for an increased, reinforced presence in Latvia is also planned.