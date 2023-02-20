OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Macedonia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Bujar Osmani alongside Helga Schmid, Secretary General of the OSCE will be paying a visit to Turkiye on Monday.

During the visit, Osmani will have a working meeting with the Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

The visit takes place during a difficult situation in Turkiye, after a series of devastating earthquakes in which tens of thousands of people lost their lives, hundreds of thousands were injured, and in the affected areas the infrastructure was completely destroyed, which leads to additional difficulties for the delivery of humanitarian aid, food and water for the survivors. The visit of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Osmani, is aimed at supporting the efforts to increase the humanitarian aid from the participating countries and the OSCE funds that are for this purpose.