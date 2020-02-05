Today’s a very important day for us, one of the most positive moments after the October outcome in Brussels when the EU’s failure to reach consensus on continuing the process created disappointment, uncertainty and damaged the Union’s credibility in the Western Balkans, as well as mutual trust, Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani told a press conference on Wednesday.

This initiative of the European Commission, he pointed out, is a good basis for speeding up the process of restoring credibility and trust, but also for incorporating the Commission’s key priorities and restoring the Western Balkans on EU’s geo-strategic priorities, given that EU geopolitics begins in the Balkans.