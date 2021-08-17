It became apparent that it will require a political Government in Bulgaria to overcome the differences, said Foreign minister Bujar Osmani.

Osmani previously insisted that even the caretaker Government that has ran Bulgaria since April will be able to negotiate an agreement that will have Bulgaria lift its veto over Macedonia’s EU accession talks. But with two inconclusive elections and after the persistent failure of the coalition talks in Bulgaria, no progress has been made for months. Bulgaria will now likely head toward another round of early general elections in October, along with the presidential elections.

In the past months we saw that a political Government is important to overcome the differences we have, even though I hoped we can do it with the technical Government. We’ve been waiting for this decision for 16 years, Osmani said.

Osmani would not specify when will Zoran Zaev’s personal envoy Vlado Buckovski go to Sofia, but said that talks with Bulgaria are on-going constantly.