Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani is paying Friday a working visit to Kyiv, where he will meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmitry Kuleba and other senior Ukrainian state officials.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Osmani and Kuleba are set to discuss Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine and ways the international community, including Macedonia, can provide assistance.

In Kyiv, Osmani was received by the Ambassador of the country to Ukraine, Krum Efremov, who recently returned to the Ukrainian capital and together with the other members of the diplomatic mission continues to perform his function.