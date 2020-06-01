Deputy Prime Minister Bujar Osmani called on the public to begin following coronavirus restrictions, because the situation with newly infected patients is getting even worse.

The numbers today are even more disturbing, Osmani warned. “The chances of being positive or having been in contact with someone who is positive is very high over the past days. I urge you to act as if you are positive and as if anyone you are in contact with is positive. Protect yourselves, don’t be the cause of death of loved ones”.

Macedonia has seen up to six dozen newly diagnosed cases over the past several days, and up to five deaths per day. Osmani called on the public to wear masks as they reduce transmission by 79 percent. The spike in coronavirus cases is attributed to the disregard for restrictions in the majority Muslim areas during the month of Ramadan, and especially during the evening iftar dinners.