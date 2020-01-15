Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs Bujar Osmani emphasizes that in 2020 there will be three decisive summits and that the government was working on that on March 26. He noted that the EU wants to publish an extraordinary report in February so that it can base its decision in May.

He stresses that our country is more prepared than any country in the history of the EU when starting negotiations.