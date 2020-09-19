The Minister of Foreign Affairs Bujar Osmani emphasized today that he is convinced that the strategic interest of the Republic of Bulgaria is Macedonia to be part of the European Union and believes that all differences will be returned to the framework through intensive communication and continuation of the work of the history commission.

I am convinced that the approach is to intensify communication. Whenever there is a gap in communication something else fills the gap. The gap is filled by misunderstandings, prejudices, various external influences, and it is created every time you stop communicating.

I think that the most important thing now is to establish intensive communication in order to reduce the gap that someone else could fill with another agenda, Osmani said in response to a journalist question at Saturdays press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he outlined the priorities in foreign policy for the next four years.