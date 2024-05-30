On Thursday, NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs will gather informally in Prague, where Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani will be present.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the discussions will centre on addressing present security issues, providing additional assistance to Ukraine, and bolstering the Alliance’s defence and deterrence.

“In addition, the meeting will focus on the final preparations and key decisions expected to be adopted at the NATO Summit set to take place in Washington DC in July 2024,” according to the press statement.