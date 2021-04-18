Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani also got involved in the conflict between the United States and Russia. He wrote on Twitter that Macedonia would stand in solidarity with the US sanctions.

Macedonia fully supports and stands in solidarity with the US taking measures, responding to Russia’s destabilising activities against US and our allies. Enhancing our collective security is our priority, he tweeted.



Osmani soon received a reply to his tweet from the Russian Embassy, which noted in a serious diplomatic tone that the such statements hardly contribute to Macedonia’s publicly declared intention to enhance mutually beneficial ties with Russia, noting that the two countries share common threats and challenges, possibly referring to the coronavirus pandemic.