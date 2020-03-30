The government is committing a crime amid a pandemic and wants to profit from the transport of our fellow citizens from abroad to Macedonia, VMRO-DPMNE said in a press release.

Our citizens who come from abroad, unlike people from other countries who take care of their own citizens, pay for their own transport. The government does not cover anything! The inaction of the government leaves people on buses all day long, without food, water and the possibility to get out, VMRO DPMNE said.

According to the party, the government has been caught in crime and now complains about pressure.