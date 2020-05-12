Party leaders agreed to the four principles laid out by opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski that need to be met for elections to take place.

Mickoski said that there needs to be a full international monitoring team from OSCE/ODIHR, that healthcare experts make the proposal when conditions for voting are met, that legal experts and not politicians determine the way in which the legal modalities about rescheduling the elections are done and that there are conditions for holding a normal electoral campaign. Mickoski said that the other parties accepted the VMRO positions in principle and that they all agreed to meet again, probably next week