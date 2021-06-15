VMRO-DPMNE has a clear picture about the national and strategic interests of Macedonia, like no other party, leader Hristijan Mickoski said during this weekend’s gathering in Bitola.

We are Macedonians who speak the Macedonian language, have a Macedonian identity and history. We deserved our NATO membership and we deserve quick entry into the European Union. And here we close that debate. If there is any doubt about any issue in the future, don’t ask me if VMRO will join in the protection of our national interests – reserve me a seat at the forefront of their defense, as that is our duty, Mickoski said.

The party is expected to make a major revelation tomorrow, that Mickoski said will be a game-changing moment.