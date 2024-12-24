The government will not take steps contrary to the Constitution, but will always work towards positive legal norms and the Constitution, which are two key pillars for us, stressed Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, answering a reporter’s question about whether they will pass a law on restrictive measures for persons on the US blacklist.

Mickoski, who attended Tuesday the groundbreaking ceremony for a sports hall in Cresevo, said that the legislation has provided for everything necessary for people who are part of the US blacklist.

What is established by the US decision, and which is contained in the sanctions list where these names are included, is that a judge from the Court of Appeal and a former member of the government is practically part of the prosecution’s well-founded suspicion. I think we have enough quality procedures within the system to complete this. We will not take steps that will be contrary to the Constitution because that was not the reason why the citizens voted for us, emphasized Mickoski.

Regarding speculation that former Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi, for whom the court ordered a 30-day detention, may receive political asylum in a neighboring country, including Albania, the Prime Minister clarified that the person is on the US blacklist due to reasonable suspicion of having committed a crime, and not for political reasons.