Prime Minister Zaev responded Wednesday to Bulgarian President Rumen Radev’s statement that Macedonia will have to change the museums and the image of Bulgaria in them.
Regarding the monuments, Zaev said that many of the monuments in Bulgaria and Macedonia should be in a friendly spirit, so that, he pointed out, fascism must not have an ethnic dimension.
This has already been done with some of our monuments. Writings with Bulgarian fascist occupier is now replaced with fascist occupier, because you cannot blame a nation for that, for participating in the Third Reich at that time or something like that. So in the part where you ask for a change of names, museums and the like no, we have no need. Our museums are fine as they are, but certain monuments, certain textbooks in Macedonia and Bulgaria, ie on both sides, we will have to teach the next generations in the spirit of friendship, said Zaev.
