The Healthcare Ministry informed that out of 496 coronavirus tests conducted in the past 24 hours, there were 48 positive results, most of them in Kumanovo (25) and Skopje (11).

This brings the total of confirmed cases in Macedonia to 711, with Skopje and Kumanovo leading the list with 284 and 168 cases.

The Ministry confirmed that two prior deaths will be officially listed as caused by the coronavirus in today’s report. These are a male, 63 year old patient from Labunista near Struga who died on April 5 and was now confirmed as a Covid-19 case and the prisoner from Radovis who died in the Sutka prison two days ago. With this, the number of coronavirus deaths is now 32.