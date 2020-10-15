The Healthcare Ministry was again postponing the publication of the daily coronavirus report and it fell to First Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi to reveal that there are record 535 newly infected patients registered in the past 24 hours.

Shortly after Grubi made the revelation for TV24, the Ministry confirmed it by publishing the official report – 535 positive tests out of 2,445 that were conducted. This more than doubles the earlier worst daily reports – until last week Macedonia would have at most 250 newly infected patients a day. The 300 barrier was broken last week, and the 400 barrier only yesterday with 445 infections – revealing that the number of cases is racing upwards out of control.

Again about half of the new patients come from Skopje (277), with Strumica (30) and Prilep (26) remain as the other hotbeds of the infection.

There were six Covid-19 deaths over the past day. The deceased patients were from Bitola, Kunaoov, Prilep, Sveti Nikole, Veles and Negotino, and were aged between 55 and 69. This brings the total death toll to 815. The number of active cases is at 4,597.