Only 169 people from Macedonia registered to vote in the prliamentary elections in Bulgaria that will be held on April 2, the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced. The most registered voters are in Kavadarci 42, in Prilep 41, Tetovo 40, Strumica 20, in Skopje 14 and in Bitola nine. According to the results of the last population census in Macedonia, 3,504 people declared themselves as Bulgarians. Bulgarian Central Election Commission announced that a total of 47,389 people have registered and will be able to vote in the embassies and consulates of Bulgaria abroad. The largest number of registrations is in Turkey – 28,286, in Great Britain – 3,343, in Germany 3,289 and in Spain 1,602