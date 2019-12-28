Everyone has the right to go wherever they want, but if they have broken the law, they has be held accountable, outgoing Prime Minister Zoran Zaev responded to journalist questions regarding Friday’s testimony by a housekeeper who worked for Bojan Jovanovski that politicians from the current government were frequent guests in his home.

The outgoing prime minister did not ask for explanations from his fellow party members Sekerinska, Kiracovsk,i Bogoev, Filipce what they were doing in the home of the first suspect in the “Racket”. He says the investigation will show it.