Everyone has the right to go wherever they want, but if they have broken the law, they has be held accountable, outgoing Prime Minister Zoran Zaev responded to journalist questions regarding Friday’s testimony by a housekeeper who worked for Bojan Jovanovski that politicians from the current government were frequent guests in his home.
The outgoing prime minister did not ask for explanations from his fellow party members Sekerinska, Kiracovsk,i Bogoev, Filipce what they were doing in the home of the first suspect in the “Racket”. He says the investigation will show it.
I haven’t seen the statement – today before the start of the government [session] there was a comment with the justice ministry on the expertise of conducting proceedings and rumors or the like, of course I believe that every citizen can travel freely wherever they want to discuss what they want but be held accountable if they break the law. I have no intention of asking my coworkers where they were, what they were doing and why they were doing it. Once again I mention that I reported the case, anyone involved in any unlawful activity should be held accountable, he said.
