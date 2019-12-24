Outgoing Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Oliver Spasovski are abusing their position and trying to cut the powers of the VMRO-DPMNE interim minister, who is due to take office in 10 days, says VMRO-DPMNE EC member Orce Gjorgjievski.

The government abuses the election and only 10 days before the interim government changes the systematization in the Ministry of Interior. The new systematization is increasing the number of staff, a fact that is also problematized by the EU. Zoran Zaev and Oliver Spasovski for satisfying some personal party appetites will sacrifice Macedonia to suffer EU criticism, Gjorgjievski said.

According to Gjorgjievski, the new systematization that came into force yesterday brought internal ads everywhere with only two days deadline to apply.

Zaev and Spasovski’s people will be promoted, who will take the most vital positions and will have to make obstacles to the new interim minister. Zaev and Spasovski have also abolished the Alfa unit and are introducing new units for interior affairs. Zaev and Spasovski cut the control that the interim minister should have and completely dragging on the information processing procedure, Gjorgjievski said.

According to VMRO DPMNE EC member, Zaev and Spasovski are doing everything to slow down justice and make the road to democracy more difficult.