The outgoing prime minister does not remember exactly when he reported the “Racket” case. He said Monday that he would have to check his agenda to see when that happened.

Allow me to check my agenda to see exactly what was the date, time, though that should be stated by the Public Prosecutor’s Office. But I’ll give the exact details, outgoing PM Zaev said.

This comes after VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski publicly asked Zaev to say if and when he reported the case and if he did so if there was a public note.

