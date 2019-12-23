Outgoing Prime Minister Zoran Zaev says he has no doubt that if VMRO-DPMNE wins the elections, the agreements with Bulgaria and Greece will be annulled.

Answering a journalist’s question on Monday, he said it was an honorable for VMRO-DPMNE to explain to citizens the consequences of the annulment of agreements.

It will bring us out of the EU and NATO. Not to mention that it will drive a wedge between us and our neighbors. What kind of reflection will it have on the economy, on the whole region, and that has to be told. If Mr. Mickoski comes to power, he will annul the Agreement with Greece, or the Prespa Agreement and annul the Agreement with Bulgaria. But that is why he will not come to power. It is not possible, said outgoing Prime Minister.

This morning, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski confirmed in an interview that if his party secures a three-thirds majority in Parliament, it would proceed to changing the Constitution in order to return the name Republic of Macedonia. His position was also confirmed by party secretary-general Igor Jansev.