If the opposition continues to block higher wages and pensions laws I will not resign on January 3 – outgoing Prime Minister Zoran Zaev threatened today.

I am the first to wish to follow all procedures. But if the opposition is allowed to find ways in the Parliament, and has the right to stall laws on higher salaries and higher pensions, on realizing state projects that are important for citizens, they are serious reasons for SDSM to even talk about postponing the elections, outgoing PM Zaev said.