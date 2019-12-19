Outgoing Prime Minister Zoran Zaev will take part in a meeting of Western Balkan leaders Friday-Saturday in Tirana, as part of the “Small Schengen” initiative, which will be hosted by Albanian counterpart Edi Rama.

The initiative, aimed at intensifying regional cooperation and improving the lives of citizens, is a continuation of the outgoing Prime Minister Zaev and Rama’s meetings in Novi Sad and Ohrid with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

On the second day of the meeting, a joint press release from the Western Balkan leaders is envisaged.

At the trilateral meeting last month in Ohrid, a Declaration was adopted that stipulates border crossing only with an ID card, truck lanes and mutual recognition of diplomas, accompanied by an Action Plan of ten measures to implement it.

Albanian Prime Minister Rama announced then in Ohrid that the new EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell is also expected to attend the next meeting.