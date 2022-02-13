Today we present the report on the work of the mayors of VMRO-DPMNE for the past 100 days, under the motto “Changes that bring future”. The report is an expedient presentation of all mayors who are from VMRO-DPMNE for what they have done, but also for what they found in the municipalities, said the Secretary General of VMRO-DPMNE Gorgjija Sajkoski in an interview with Telma TV.

For that purpose, a panel discussion was organized today about what the mayors found in their municipalities, but a panel discussion was also organized on European practices that can help the work of local self-government, as well as the participation of young people in local self-government and their engagement to be able to bring development in the municipality itself, but also to contribute with their ideas and thinking, he emphasized.

Sajkoski emphasized that they are satisfied with the current realization of the projects of the mayors from VMRO-DPMNE and added that in 100 days over 1000 projects have been realized in all areas.

From the work of the municipalities so far, we are satisfied with the results of the municipalities and I can conclude that in the past 100 days over 1000 projects have been realized, of which 160 are capital projects, 200 projects are related to road infrastructure, and part of pedestrian paths, part of reconstruction local roads. In the field of education, 60 projects have been realized, 200 projects have been realized in the part of communal infrastructure, fecal sewerage and water supply network and everything that means improvement of the life of the citizens, the municipalities. We work with commitment and every day, said Sajkoski.