Education Minister Vesna Janevska expects over 120 elementary and high schools to begin teaching in one shift only, and to end their afternoon shift, which is seen as a significant drain on the students.
In some instances, in about 50 schools, all it takes is that from one to five classrooms to be added to the building. In other cases, with better organization, working in a single shift can begin immediately.
We are conducting an analysis supported by the World Bank to identify all schools that can abolish the afternoon shift, Janevska said.
Comments are closed for this post.